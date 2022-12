ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau had perhaps his best game of the season last Thursday against the Patriots. Thad Brown and Carl Jones look at the All-22 version of the film and break down why that may be the case.

The pair also discuss running back James Cook’s outing in New England and has changed for the rookie out of Georgia in recent weeks. Also, the second cornerback spot opposite of Tre White is a valid. What can the Bills do to improve that spot?