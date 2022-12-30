ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Playing in such extreme weather conditions and up against such an inferior opponent, it’s hard to make any hard-hitting conclusions from the Bills 35-13 win over the Bears at Soldier Field.

While Josh Allen and the passing game did not play up to their elite standards, the ground attack led by Devin Singletary and James Cook picked up the slack helping Buffalo gain a season-high 254 rushing yards. Thad Brown and Carl Jones discuss what went so well for the Bills rushing attack.

Outside of the first drive of the game, the Bills defense stifled the Bears offense holding young quarterback Justin Fields to just 11 yards rushing. Linebacker Matt Milano played a big role in limiting Fields’ impact on the ground. Thad and Carl explain just how the sixth-year linebacker did it.