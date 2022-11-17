ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — After throwing two more interceptions on Sunday, Josh Allen now leads the NFL with ten on the season. Allen also has four red zone interceptions in the last two weeks. Thad Brown and Carl Jones discuss on where the issue may lie for the Bills offense.

Despite giving up 26 points, there were still several bright spots on the Bills defense. Thad talks about the players he thought stood out the most while Carl breaks down Dalvin Cook’s 81-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.