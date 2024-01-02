ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills pulled out another close win over an inferior opponent to inch one step closer to the postseason. News 8 sports director Thad Brown and Carl Jones discuss the All-22 film of the Bills 27-21 win over the Patriots.

Josh Allen, admittedly, did not play up to his to elite level standards in the game. Thad and Carl discuss some of the plays he did not execute and how the passing game is inconsistent as a whole.

The News 8 duo speak on the relatively low snap count of Stefon Diggs and the effect that may have on the offense. Also, Thad speaks on the play of the offensive line.

Rasul Douglas was the MVP of the contest without question playing a role in three of the Bills takeaways. Thad and Carl analyze his stellar play.

Also, they speak on the Sean McDermott’s aggressiveness as a defensive coordinator.

You can also to listen to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.