ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 sports director Thad Brown and sports reporter Carl Jones break down the All-22 film of the Bills 25-20 loss to Jaguars in London.

The Jacksonville defense did a stellar job of mixing up pressure looks to confuse and disrupt the timing of the Bills offense. Buffalo’s offense never looked comfortable until the fourth quarter when the Jaguars went to more of a bend, but don’t break style approach.

Thad and Carl discuss the impact that had on the Bills and how they may be able to combat that going forward. Also, the duo debate the effectiveness of the Bills offense from under center.

It was yet another dominant showing by defensive tackle Ed Oliver. Arguably his best game of already great season. However, he wasn’t the only standout performer on the defensive line. The duo break down the play of both AJ Epenesa and Kinglsey Jonathan.

Outside of the front four, there weren’t many impact players on the Bills defense especially at the cornerback position.