ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thad Brown and Carl Jones break down the All-22 film of the Bills 31-34 playoff win over the Dolphins.

It’s been an up and down season for rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam. The first round pick out of the University of Florida has received inconsistent playing time throughout the season.

However, when Dane Jackson left the game last Sunday, Elam stepped in and played arguably his best game of the season. The rookie cornerback came up with a massive interception to swing the momentum and made several other plays including the game-sealing PBU to help put the game out of reach.

In addition to Elam, fellow cornerbacks Tre White and Taron Johnson also played well in a difficult spot against the speedy Dolphins receiving core. Thad and Carl discuss the play of the secondary and what they’ll need to do going forward.

On the offensive side of the ball, it was the total Josh Allen experience. The superstar quarterback had 316 passing yards, but also had three turnovers. How much of that is on him? Does the offensive line share some blame? What about offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey?