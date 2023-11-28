ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite the loss, Josh Allen put on one of his performances of his entire career in Buffalo. Sports director Thad Brown and Carl Jones discuss the Bills heartbreaking 37-34 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although Allen was stellar, the Bills quarterback had a few moments where he wasn’t on the same page of his receivers. Thad and Carl break down what happened on the crucial 3rd and 7 incompletion intended for Gabe Davis in overtime.

Defensively, the Bills defense failed to adjust to the Eagles game plan in the second half. Philadelphia switched to a heavy RPO game plan and struggling to get their drop back passing game going in the first half.

Thad and Carl talk about a few players on defense who did not play well and hurt the Bills down the stretch.

You can listen to the podcast on Spotify and Apple podcasts.