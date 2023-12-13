ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills notched a much-needed win against the Chiefs on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. Sports director Thad Brown and Carl Jones discuss the Bills 20-17 road victory over the Chiefs.

In the first half, Buffalo interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady had a good game plan to attack the Kansas City defense. However, Chiefs’ defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo adjusted in the second half to stifle the Bills offense. Thad and Carl break down the chess match between the two play callers.

On defense, the Bills did just enough to hold on and escape Kansas City with a win. The most impressive part were the final three snaps of the game. For the first time seemingly all year, the Bills “dudes” on defense rose to the occasion.

Also, the News 8 duo quickly give their thoughts on the Bills upcoming matchup with the Cowboys.

You can listen to the podcast on Spotify and Apple podcasts.