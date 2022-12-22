Tre White had his most productive game of the season with three pass breakups

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Coming into the season, the Bills defense didn’t have many question marks. However, there were concerns about the cornerback position with Tre White returning from ACL surgery and the CB2 spot being an unknown.

In this week’s episode of Let’s Talk Ball, Thad Brown and Carl Jones discuss Tre White’s most productive game of the season with three pass breakups. Also, rookie Kaiir Elam took a step in the right direction after not getting any defensive snaps the past two weeks.

Although the Bills cornerbacks took a step in the right direction, the run defense certainly did not. Miami ran the ball for 188 yards on 7.2 yards per carry.

On the offensive side of the ball, the News 8 duo discuss the play of tight end Dawson Knox in one of his best games of the year. Also, the Ken Dorsey’s game plan towards an aggressive Dolphins was encouraging from a Bills perspective.