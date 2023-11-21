The Bills offense had their highest scoring output since Week 4 against the Dolphins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady’s first impression was a good one. Sports director Thad Brown and Carl Jones his debut calling the plays after reviewing the film.

The Bills offense had their highest scoring output since Week 4 against the Dolphins. What exactly did Brady change with the offense, if anything at all?

Also, Khalil Shakir continues to carve out a role as a reliable option for Josh Allen. Thad explains what that means for the Bills passing attack going forward.

On defense, Rasul Douglas played lights out with three takeaways and did a good job of shadowing Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Carl breaks down his two interceptions and how Douglas went above and beyond the playbook.

Towards the end, the duo discuss the Jets fake punt in the second quarter and how the Bills could’ve played it better.

