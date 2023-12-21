ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills put the NFL on notice with their dominant 31-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. Sports director Thad Brown and sports reporter Carl Jones break down the key role that interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady played in the Bills impressive running game.

James Cook had arguably his best game of his NFL career against the Cowboys with 221 total yards of offense. Thad and Carl discuss how much Cook has improved during his tenure as a Bill.

On the flip side, Taron Johnson was everywhere for the Bills defense and was an integral part to shutting down Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb. Christian Benford and Cam Lewis also played well in the Bills secondary.

Thad and Carl also give Sean McDermott his flowers for his game plan to shut down a prolific Cowboys offensive attack.

You can also find the podcast on Spotify or Apple podcasts.