ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the Bills banged up in the secondary, the defense needed someone to step up and rise to the occasion against the Patriots. Cornerback Taron Johnson answered the call and then some.

From Johnson’s ‘nickel’ position, he was productive both against the run and pass. Thad Brown and Carl Jones discussed Johnson’s impact from Buffalo’s 35-23 win over New England. The pair also talk about the play of the rest of the secondary heading into the postseason.

Josh Allen may have two of the most impressive throws of the season last Sunday on his two touchdown passes to John Brown and Stefon Diggs. Thad and Carl talk about the play of QB1 and how he looked more patient than usual.

Also, the duo have a debate on who should get more snaps at running back going forward: Devin Singletary or James Cook? It’ll be a huge question for the Bills as they begin their Super Bowl run.