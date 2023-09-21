ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 Sports director Thad Brown and sports reporter Carl Jones break down the All-22 film of the Bills convincing Week 2 38-10 win over the Raiders.

After a turnover-riddled performance against the Jets, Josh Allen bounced back with a very efficient day on offense. In addition to Allen’s success, all three running backs made an impact in the contest.

Thad and Carl discuss what from the Bills offensive performance can be duplicated against better opponents. Also, the duo talk about how Buffalo neutralized star Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

On the other side of the ball, Ed Oliver and Daquan Jones were nearly unblockable all game long. The pair break down how their play led to a game that Las Vegas Josh Jacobs would love to forget.