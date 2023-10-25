ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 sports director Thad Brown and sports reporter Carl Jones break down the All-22 film of the Bills stunning 29-25 loss to the Patriots.

The Bills offense once again stumbled out the gates in the first half. Thad and Carl discuss who is to blame for the offensive woes against New England.

Josh Allen did not play particularly well either. The duo break down exactly what went wrong for the Bills QB1 last Sunday.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ed Oliver was sorely missed in the middle of the defensive line. The Patriots took advantage of his absence with several runs right up the gut. Also, rookie linebacker Dorian Williams had a rough showing. Thad and Carl talk about the plays that led to his second benching in the last three games.