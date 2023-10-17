ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 sports director Thad Brown and sports reporter Carl Jones break down the All-22 film of the Bills 14-9 win over the Giants on Sunday night football.

The Bills offense was pedestrian at best against the Giants as they scored a season-low 14 points against an inferior opponent. How much is there cause for concern going forward? Thad and Carl discuss Ken Dorsey’s role in their performance.

Also, Stefon Diggs once again had a stellar game, but the same can’t be said for the rest of the receiver group. Thad and Carl break down the play of the secondary group and how it impacted the game against New York.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ed Oliver played lights out yet again. From the first snap of the game until the very last. Also, the News 8 duo give their flowers to Taron Johnson and his play.

The same can’t be said for the linebackers and the cornerbacks on defense. Thad and Carl explain how the two units weren’t negatives, but didn’t play great either.