ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thad Brown and Carl Jones break down the All-22 version of the Bills 27-10 playoff divisional loss to the Bengals.

The Bills offense never looked comfortable from the first snap of the game until the end. The Bengals defense gave the Buffalo offense a variety of looks and never allowed the Bills to be comfortable. Thad and Carl discuss ways that Buffalo could have played the game ‘on their own terms’.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bengals jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead and never looked back. The Bills were unable to pressure nor speed up quarterback Joe Burrow despite playing behind an offensive line missing three starters.

In addition, the run defense for the Bills wasn’t up to their standards as they allowed 172 yards on the ground. The duo discuss the tackling of the Buffalo defense and how that played a role in the high yardage total.