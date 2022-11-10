ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On the Jets final possession of the game, the Jets marched down the field rushing for 77 yards to set up the go-ahead field from Greg Zuerlein. Thad Brown and Carl Jones discuss whether the Bills run defense will be an issue going forward.

Also, the pair talk about the play of the Jets defense and how the young New York defense rattled Josh Allen all game long. Stefon Diggs did his part, but what about the production from “the others” on Buffalo’s offense.

Plus, Terrel Bernard and Jaquan Johnson were thrust into starting roles due to injury, how did they perform? All of that and more in this week’s episode of Let’s Talk Ball.