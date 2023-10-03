ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 sports director Thad Brown and sports reporter Carl Jones break down the All-22 film of the Bills convincing 48-20 win over the Dolphins.

The Bills defense held the Dolphins to their lowest scoring output of the season. The back seven did a great job of restricting the space down the field and forced Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to come off his first read multiple times.

Despite the Dolphins success on their first two drives of the game, the Bills defense figured out ways to frustrate the opposing offense. Thad and Carl dissect a few plays where Sean McDermott’s unit set the foundation for the rest of the game.

On the offensive side of the ball, Ken Dorsey had another great game plan to attack the Dolphins defense in both the run and pass. Thad and Carl break down the otherworldly performances of both Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

#Bills run-pass (dropbacks) split last two weeks:

WAS 33-32

MIA 29-27



Dalton Kincaid run-pass split last two weeks:

WAS 6-29

MIA 6-24



No doubt garbage time runs/kneel downs skew the team split, but interesting trend for Kincaid's role. — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 3, 2023

Also, the Bills had several explosive plays from under center while in 12 personnel. The duo debate whether if the success was circumstantial to just one game or if that is a viable pathway to chunk plays for the Bills going forward.