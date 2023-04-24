ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sports director Thad Brown and Carl Jones are back for a special edition of Let’s Talk Ball to discuss the 2023 NFL Draft.

We’re just days away from round one of the draft and there is still uncertainty on who will be taken in the top 10. Draft experts and analysts have said there aren’t many, if any “blue-chip prospects” in the class. How does that effect the Bills draft plans?

Thad and Carl discuss their favorite players in the class on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Also, they reveal the prospects who they deem to be underrated and overrated by the public.

Finally, the duo gets into the draft plans for the Bills at pick 27. Is there a possibility the team trades up to take a player they covet or is trading back more realistic? Thad and Carl talk about a few players they feel would be good fits for the team.