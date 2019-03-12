Legislator proposes auctioning off pieces of old New Era Field turf, donating funds

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - Erie County Legislator Joseph Lorigo has proposed auctioning off pieces of New Era Field's turf to benefit charities.

The county is replacing the turf before the next NFL season begins.

Lorigo has proposed that pieces of the old turf be auctioned off, and those funds be donated to organizations that offer athletic services to kids with special needs.

“While we are still figuring out the logistics, I believe this is something that could benefit everyone,” Lorigo said. “Auctioning off the turf would give the many Western New York sports fans the opportunity to take home a piece of the Bills field while supporting a great cause. I look forward to discussing this further with my colleagues in the Legislature and hope we can get this process underway as soon as possible.”

