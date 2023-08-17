Murray is currently the oldest running back in the NFL

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Standing at 6’3″ and 230 pounds, Bills running back Latavius Murray is a freight train at running back.

“I would not want to tackle him,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott. “He’s big and he runs big.”

His size at the position is a blessing. Murray is a powerful runner and can cause fear for defenders off his presence alone.

However his profile can also be a bit of a curse. As a taller running back, his height actually creates more surface area for defenders to target.

“I’ve heard my whole life that I run too high,” said Murray. “My response is try being 6’3″ and play running back in the NFL and you tell me how you’d do.”

Murray said there’s a balance between bending over and running lower to the ground with the ball in his hands. Throughout his career, he added that he’s been able to find that sweet spot to be an effective player.

“Really falling forward,” said Murray. “Really being one cut and downhill. Not dancing.”

At 33 years old, Murray is the oldest running back in the entire NFL. But you couldn’t tell by watching him play. He’s still got a little juice when out there on the field.

Even on the other side of 30, Murray said his speed is one of the main reasons he’s still playing to this day.

“I’m fast,” said Murray. “I think it’s very deceptive because I’m bigger. But I would think if you asked a defender they would say he’s not a big, slow guy out there.”

Murray added that running backs tend to get written off the older they get. He said year in and year out he’s out to prove that statistic wrong.

“I truly believe it’s not about the age itself,” said Murray. “It’s just harder to keep that hunger as you get more comfortable. You lose that edge.”