ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This is it Bills fans — the last day of Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University!

Bills fans living in the Greater Rochester Area now have their last chance to meet and get autographs from their favorite players on the team.

After today, the Bills will be heading back to Highmark Stadium to host a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. The game will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. All three preseason games will be available for viewing on News 8 WROC.

Bills’ coach Sean McDermott will also be speaking ahead of the last day of practice at training camp. He is expected to speak at approximately 9 a.m.

For a full look back at the many highlights and fan interactions at Bills Training Camp, check out our video compilation here.