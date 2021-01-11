Lamar Jackson presents a unique defensive test for the Bills

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 10: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — When the Bills and Ravens first faced off last season, Leslie Frazier knew pregame that Lamar Jackson was special.

After going up against him, he discovered he was a player who can cause “angst”. Now he knows “can keep a defensive coordinator up at night.

“The tape doesn’t do him justice. He can create some problems for you on defense,” said Frazier. “He’s capable of making you look bad at times. You got to keep working and try to corral him sometime.”

Jackson finished last season’s game against the Bills 16 for 20 passing for 145 yards, 3 touchdowns, and one interception. He was limited to only 40 yards on the ground, but his performance Sunday vs. the Titans showed off the former MVP’s talents.

“We did some really good things in that ball game but that was a different team,” said Frazier. “It was a different year. They’ve grown since then.”

Frazier knows the Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds are going to be key to stopping Jackson in space. The Titans could not do that in the Wild Card, which led to 16 carries for 168 yards, including a 48 yard touchdown run.

“They have the ability to tackle in space which is what you have to be able to do against Lamar. He can make anyone miss in space,” said Frazier. “To have players like Tremaine and Matt on the field can give you some comfort.”