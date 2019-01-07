Kyle Williams to play final Pro Bowl
(WIVB) - Buffalo Bills defensive tackle and fan favorite Kyle Williams will play one final game, the Buffalo Bills announced on social media Monday.
Williams will play in the 2019 Pro Bowl on Jan. 27. He was voted a first alternate for the Pro Bowl for the game following his 13th and final season as a Buffalo Bill.
Williams received the call to appear in the Jan. 27 game after Tennessee Titans' Pro Bowl DT Jurrell Casey was injured.
This will be the sixth Pro Bowl of Williams' career. He retired following the Bills' season finale against the Miami Dolphins last month.
