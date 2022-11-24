DETROIT, Mich. (WROC) — Josh Allen threw a costly interception. Stefon Diggs was invisible. Tyler Bass missed an extra point.

In the end, the trio rose to the occasion as the Bills knocked off the Lions 28-25 on Thanksgiving.

“Sometimes those games happen. It’s tough to win in this league,” said Allen. “I’m just proud of my guys for battling through it.”

Before the Bills’ final two offensive possessions, Diggs had just 12 yards on the day. He ended up with eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. Despite his struggles early in the game, when the Bills needed him to rise to the occasion, he delivered.

“When I anticipate going into those drives, those last drives, I’m riding my [quarterback]. I tell him to trust me out there,” said Diggs. “Whatever you see, it’s me or nobody. So I just want him to trust me out there, especially in those moments. I don’t feel any added responsibility it’s just, my team trusts me. My team looks for me to make those plays. I never want to let my teammates down.”

“That’s a guy that does everything the right way. He practices extremely hard,” said Allen. “We have such a good relationship. We talk constantly and the communication that we have is nonstop. It’s very easy to trust somebody like that. He’s Stefon Diggs for a reason. Glad he’s on our team.”

Diggs ran a beautiful route for the go-ahead touchdown with less than three minutes to play. After the Lions tied it up, Allen hit Diggs on a strike 36 yards down the field that put the Bills in field goal range.

“The guys rally behind me. My quarterback rallies behind me,” said Diggs. “In the biggest moments, he’s like ‘I got you. I’m going to give you a chance.'”

After Allen and Diggs got the team in position for the win, it was Bass who stepped up and delivered the game-winning field goal from 45 yards out. It came just a few minutes after Bass missed an extra point which allowed the Lions to tie the game with just a field goal.

“Sometimes things just don’t go your way. I went through my process. Hit a ball, just kind of hit it a little high and unfortunately, we missed it,” said Bass. “That kick doesn’t define your next kick.”

“I don’t think you understand how big that is for a guy to do that in this league,” said Allen. “For him to just feel a rollercoaster of emotions and go step up and nail it.”

“That’s how you earn trust, when you do that. When you give a player that second chance right there,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “I didn’t have to mess with him. He’s so mentally tough. He showed it again today.”

The field goal was Bass’ second game-winner of the season, the first a chip shot against the Ravens.

“I knew I would have another chance given our offense,” said Bass. “I knew another chance would pop up and I’ve got to be ready for it and I quickly reset and got ready for my next process.”

Allen once again appeared to struggle with his UCL injury for most of the game and especially in the second half.

He threw another red zone interception to start the third quarter, his fourth of the season, most in the NFL. The Bills followed up that pick with three straight punts. But when the chips were down, Allen was able to muster up some late-game magic to get the victory.

“If anybody’s playing injury-free, they’re probably lying to you,” said Allen. “If I’m going to be the guy I think I am, I say I am, and my teammates think I am I’ve got to go be that guy.”

The Bills will play try and pick up their first AFC East win next week when they travel to Foxboro to play the Patriots on Thursday night.