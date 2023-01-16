ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Most of this year has been a struggle for Gabe Davis and Kyrie Elam, especially with both dealing with high expectations all season long.

But not in this game.

In Buffalo’s 34-31 win against the Dolphins, Davis had six catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. Every one of his grabs seemed important.

Elam had an interception in the second half that might’ve just turned the game around and then he also broke up a pass on fourth down that finally put it away.

“It feels great. You know how important these games are,” said Davis. “It’s a win and done around this time. Just to contribute and help my team win, especially in these big moments. It feels awesome.”

His six receptions was tied for his most this season and his yardage was the second-most he’s had all year.

“He works his tail off in practice,” said Josh Allen. “He works extremely hard. He’s been so reliable for us. I was just giving him some opportunities to make some plays and he came up with some big ones tonight.”

Elam didn’t play at all to start the game, but when Dane Jackson left the game with a knee injury, the rookie stepped up big time. It didn’t come as a surprise to his teammate Tre’Davious White.

“Kaiir’s such a student of the game,” said White. “The way that he attacked the week. Coming in on off-days, catching balls. So him catching that pick is something that he’s been waiting on.”

“He really wants it, his desire to be the best that he can be is next to none,” he added. “The way he prepared, the way he comes in and takes care of his body as a rookie, the success he had today was not a surprise.”

“I thought he did some really good things in the game,” said Sean McDermott. “The interception he executed the technique. And then on fourth down, he knocked the pass down. I thought he did some really good things.

Elam was injured on that fourth down pass breakup, but McDermott said it only was a cramp and that he should be fine.

Dane Jackson also could have returned to this game after he was injured in the first half.

The Bills will take every healthy and useful option they can find in the secondary next week against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.