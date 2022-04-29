ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Kaiir Elam knew he was going to be a Buffalo Bill.

At his pre-draft visit, he said that he felt something special right when he stepped off the plane.

“I could see myself and vision myself playing here and making a lot of plays,” said Elam. “Everything happens for a reason and it’s God’s plan for me to be here.”

Today, Elam was asked what he was feeling today as his journey came full circle, stepping off the plane as the Bills’ first round draft pick.

“I felt relieved. I felt at home. Like when you get home and fall in bed before taking all your clothes off and showering. I just felt so relieved and so at home and so at peace,” said Elam. “I had no control over the draft. I just had to go out here and compete at the combine and pro day and put my best foot forward.”

The Bills moved up two spots in the draft to take him, with GM Brandon Beane calling Elam their last player on the board with a first round grade.

“At the end of the day, you don’t know. You’re not picking yourself, it’s out of control, it’s not college anymore where teams are recruiting you to go to their school,” Elam added. “You’re basically trying to promote yourself. I felt relieved when I got off the plane here, I felt at home. I really believe that something special is going to happen here.”

He was joined by his parents and his eleven-year-old brother who was wearing his new number 24 jersey. Taron Johnson switched his number to number 7 this offseason.

Elam’s dad Abram played seven years in the NFL and actually had his only touchdown, a 92-yard pick-six, in Orchard Park as a member of the Jets.

Kaiir said his dad told him Orchard Park is one of the toughest places to play, and that his dad’s been singing the shout song ever since he was drafted.

Now, Kaiir will try and have Bills Mafia sing the shout song after a touchdown of his own at Highmark Stadium.