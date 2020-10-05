Josh Norman shines in Bills debut

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders fumbles the ball against Josh Norman #29 of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the game at Allegiant Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, N.V. (WROC) – Veteran cornerback Josh Norman felt rusty before making his Bills debut. After all, he had not played since December 15, 2019.

Norman spent the first few games of the season in the press box watching his new team succeed, which frustrated him to no end.

Instead of knowing when he would take the field for the first time, Norman was thrown in after Levi Wallace left Sunday’s game against the Raiders with a left ankle injury.

Bills fans would have never known how Norman felt. Early in the fourth quarter, the Bills were still up by one score. Norman punched the football out from under the arm of tight end Darren Waller. Once he realized what he did, he jumped on the ball to recover his own forced fumble.

“I know [Waller] always likes to get extra yards. So when I came in, I just went for it with my left hand and just struck it. And it popped,” Norman said. “I thought somebody was going to get it around me, but nobody was there so I just crawled to it and tried to cuff it.”

The play set up a Bills scoring drive, complete with a 49-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and Devin Singletary’s first touchdown of the season.

“That’s part of what Josh brings to our team and defense in this case,” head coach Sean McDermott said of Norman’s ‘dog’ mentality. “When we can score points and take the ball away, you’re tough to beat when you do that.”

Norman was a huge part to the Bills defense turning around in the second half of the game, as well as the team remaining undefeated at the end of Week 4. McDermott knew the impact Norman could have on a defense having coached him in Carolina.

“I don’t think there was no other [choice] than getting back with Beane and McDermott,” said Norman in his first postgame press conference with the Bills. “I already know what this is. What the mindset is of this team. That’s what I want. It’s a perfect match.”