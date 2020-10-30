Josh Norman, Cody Ford ruled out against the Patriots

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford (70) reacts to a play, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Sean McDermott announced Friday morning CB Josh Norman and LT Cody Ford will not play in Sunday’s matchup against the Patriots. The two did not practice on Thursday.

Micah Hyde, Quinton Jefferson, and Vernon Butler also did not practice on Thursday. Matt Milano, Jerry Hughes, Cam Lewis, Isaiah McKenzie, and Brian Winters were all limited to some capacity this week and are all questionable for this weekend’s divisional matchup.

The Bills still sit atop the AFC East, but there is no question the Patriots will be a tough opponent regardless of their record.

“When you’re respected in the league, these games matter every week,” said McDermott. “We need to be in our best mental space to play this game.”