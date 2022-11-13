The Bills have lived with the good and the bad from Josh Allen over the years because It rarely lost them games. That's been different the last two weeks.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Josh Allen has won the Bills a whole lot of games. He’s going to win the Bills a whole lot of games.

This one, Josh Allen flat-out lost for the Bills.

He’s not the only goat in this game. As always, there’s blame to go around with a meltdown of this colossal level. However, Allen is the one that gets the MVP chants. Allen is the one with the $258 million contract. Allen is the one who is trusted and relied upon with the ball in his hands way more often than anyone else. If he’s going to make the wrong plays, shut the whole thing down. And he’s been making the wrong plays of late. Repeatedly.

The fumble on the goal line you could excuse a little bit. It is a tough spot. A safety there lets the Vikings right back into the game. Allen has to get the snap and get forward. It’s understandable that he might have rushed it a little bit, even if it’s a terrible mistake.

Mitch Morse took the blame on himself for that play, but really didn’t go into detail about what went wrong. That’s because Allen was trying to run before he had possession of the ball. Receivers have been doing it at every level of football for decades. It’s a classic screw-up.

The interception, on the other hand, is absolutely atrocious. The Bills had a tying field goal locked up. Granted, a tie would have been pretty disappointing, but it’s still WAY better than what actually happened. It was second down. Allen was not under pressure. There was just no need to force that pass. It’s mind-bogglingly bad.

When you have a quarterback that plays by the seat of his pants all the time, who plays a large dose of reckless abandon, it’s going to burn you sometimes. Allen is so immensely talented and works so incredibly hard that can look wild and out of control, but still have success. This time being wild and out of control was just that. And it got his team beat.

Sean McDermott has often discussed how the team tries to toe the line between allowing Allen to be himself and not letting his act turn into Chaos Josh. I’ve always thought reining Allen in would also blunt his ability to make the jaw-dropping plays that win. I think the Bills have lived with the good and the bad his style offers because it’s generally been way more the former. It also has rarely lost the Bills games. That’s been different the last two weeks. Perhaps it’s time to revisit how much leeway Allen deserves.

The QB might just be the start of the questions surrounding this offense. They have not scored a touchdown after halftime in a month. Over the last three weeks, Allen has more interceptions in the last second half (5) than he does scoring drives (4).

It’s fair to begin questioning offense coordinator Ken Dorsey’s ability to make adjustments as the game goes on. It certainly seems defenses are doing a better job adjusting to him and vice versa.

When a team blows a 17-point halftime lead, there should also be issues on defense. That was true, but Buffalo also has more reasonable explanations for failures on that side of the ball. Jordan Poyer was out. Tre White still hasn’t made his return (a baffling situation that probably won’t get the time it merits after such a stunning loss). Tremaine Edmonds left after halftime.

Even if the Bills were at full strength, Justin Jefferson is going to ruin the day for a lot of secondaries. Let alone Buffalo’s second and third-stringers. The Bills actually really did a good job on Jefferson for the middle 50 minutes of this game or so. After his two catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in the opening drive, Jefferson had only 35 more yards receiving until the final drive of regulation.

That all doesn’t excuse Cam Lewis from not being able to knock down a fourth and 18 heave. Lewis took it incredibly hard afterward. He spent long moments sitting by himself in his locker with his head in his hands.

“Honestly thought (the ball) was over his head,” Lewis said. “(Bleeping) 4th and 22. Knock the ball down, bro. I’m not a selfish player. I always try to put the team before me. Just gotta knock the (bleeping) ball down. Plain and simple.”

You don’t have to be a starter or a star or a 15-year to understand what’s the play in that situation. He messed it up. And he knows it.

There’s a long stretch of this game where I thought this space will be full of praise about how the Bills young and inexperienced corners stepped up against a talented receiver group like Minnesota’s.

Christian Benford and Dane Jackson both had interceptions. Benford almost single-handedly forced the fourth down stop at the end of the first half that led to a Buffalo touchdown and a 14-point halftime lead.

Instead, Jefferson activated Wide Receiver Beast Mode late in the game and maybe even ended the argument over who is the best receiver in the NFL. The Bills-Vikings trade for Stefon Diggs is always going to be a win-win, but on this day, it was just a win for Minnesota.

The real frustrating part about this loss is that the Vikings spent the entire game trying to hand Buffalo the win. Kirk Cousins tripping over his own feet, then passing out interceptions like leftover candy on Halloween. Every 3rd or 4th snap, the Vikings seemed to have trouble getting themselves aligned or getting a play in. They burned timeouts early in the half. They missed an extra point that could have easily cost the game. They couldn’t get six inches when they absolutely needed it on the 4th and goal.

Championship teams usually make opponents pay for that kind of carelessness. Instead, the Bills paid that carelessness right back.

There are some real consequences to this loss. The Bills are now a third-place team in the AFC east. After week 10. They’re now also looking up at the Kansas City Chiefs in the race for the 1-seed. There wasn’t much of the player refrain after the game about how “everything they want to accomplish is still in front of them”. That’s because the things in front of them right now are other teams.

The one guy who did play the long game card is Von Miller and his tack might rub some people the wrong way. He called this loss to the Vikings “fun”. He can’t wait to sit his son down and explain exactly how this one didn’t go Buffalo’s way. Even if most of Bills Mafia can’t even sit themselves down for a minute to comprehend what they just watched.

This is the benefit of having someone with championship experience. Miller has seen how teams get past the heartbreaking losses and embarrassing mistakes. He knows that it can be done. He knows how to do it.

Championships aren’t won by teams who have it all figured out in September and October. Or even March and April. 32 out of 32 teams are going to have some sort of issue in mid-season. The Bills are no different, even with their stellar roster and incredibly talented quarterback. The team that wins a Super Bowl is going to be the one that figures things out from Thanksgiving on in.

“It’s adversity we got to push through,” Miller said. “I’m excited to see how we respond.”

That goes triple for the quarterback who now must decide if he’s going to continue being the all gas, no brakes gunslinger who won the Bills a ton of games. And lost this one.