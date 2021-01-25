Josh Allen’s disappointment paired with hope for the Bills future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WROC) — Whether the Bills win or lose, Josh Allen always makes it a point to shoulder any issues of the team when speaking with the media.

Following the Bills AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen bore the brunt of the blame.

“I didn’t perform well enough for this team.”

Everyone in the Bills locker room knows how hard Allen handles losses, but Sean McDermott made it a point to approach him postgame and tell him he loved him. That it was going to be okay.

“Any teammate of Josh’s, myself included, you love the way he’s wired,” said McDermott. “He’ll put it on the line for his teammates.”

“Everything that he does for us has been tremendous,” said Jerry Hughes. “We try to tell him he doesn’t have to put the whole team, organization on his shoulders. It’s a three phase ballgame. We’ve got to show up for him and the offense on defense.”

Josh Allen is less than thrilled with the outcome of tonight's game, but knows the Buffalo Bills are not going away. They beat the odds to get this far, and will do it again.



Take 1:09 out of your night and listen to this reflection. The best is yet to come @News_8 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/9LBt2yFw05 — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) January 25, 2021

It wasn’t all doom and gloom from Allen postgame. There was a sense of motivation to come back even stronger.

“One team had to win and one team had to lose but it’s gonna fuel us,” said Allen. “I have no doubt in my mind we’ll be back. This is a team that fought hard ’til the end, a team that loves each other, we’re still young. We’re only gonna get better.”

It was a historic season for the Bills as Allen blossomed into the franchise quarterback he was drafted to be, Stefon Diggs found his place in the NFL as the league’s leading receiver, happy with his situation, and with a roster that truly clicked on all cylinders.

The heartbeat through the highs and the lows was Allen, and Sean McDermott knows the team will be back.

“Josh is one heck of a competitor, and I think he’ll take more steps after being in this setting tonight,” said McDermott.