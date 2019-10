BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — After coming up with a critical interception and forcing a fumble in Buffalo's comeback 31-21 win over Miami on Sunday, Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Trailing 14-9 and with Miami threatening to add another touchdown to their lead in the third quarter, White jumped in front of pass intended for wide receiver Isaiah Ford to collect his third interception of the season.