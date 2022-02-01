Josh Allen to play AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend

(WIVB) — Josh Allen isn’t going to the Pro Bowl this year, but he is headed to California for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Twitter page for the PGA Tour event says that the Bills QB will be hitting the links. The event is being held Feb. 3 to 6, and teams up golf pros with other professional athletes, celebrities, and amateurs.

The tournament proceeds go to charities in the area.

It is open to spectators, although organizers tell Bills fans that “tables are not permitted at this event”.

You can find a broadcast schedule for the event here.

