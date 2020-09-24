Josh Allen still doesn’t care about Jalen Ramsey’s ‘trash’ comments

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass the ball, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even now there are still a lot of Josh Allen haters and there were even more when he was first drafted. And these doubters weren’t just football fans but some players too.

The most notable was Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. His first couple years in the league, it seemed Ramsey had something to say about everyone. On his trash talk list was Allen.

In 2018 during Allen’s rookie season, Ramsey called him “trash” in an interview with QB Magazine. And now as the two get ready to face each other for the second time in their careers, Allen brushed off what Ramsey had to say.

“That was so long ago in my opinion. It’s really a non-factor you know he’s been a great player in this league for a long time, he’s only gotten better and he’s a problem that we’re gonna have to deal,” Allen said.

When asked if it hurts at all hearing his peers in the NFL say those things about him, Allen said he doesn’t care what anyone outside of the Bills organization thinks.

“No not at all you know I care about the opinions of the guys in the locker room and trying to be the best player, best person, best leader I can be for the Buffalo Bills,” Allen explained.