Josh Allen slings ball to the top of the stands

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — New Era Field was rocking when Josh Allen completed a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
The crowd was even more riled up when the Bills quarterback launched the football into the top of the stands at New Era Field.
Allen just wanted to give the fans in the nosebleeds something to remember.
“It was just one of those moments where I got up and had a lot of stuff going through me,” Allen explained. “Those fans in the top row were yelling pretty loud, so I just wanted to throw them a souvenir.”
A souvenir they will never forget, throw away, or lose in a junk drawer.