Josh Allen slings ball to the top of the stands

Oct 20, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball into the stands after scoring a two point conversion against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — New Era Field was rocking when Josh Allen completed a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

The crowd was even more riled up when the Bills quarterback launched the football into the top of the stands at New Era Field.

Here's my look at how close Josh Allen came to throwing the ball out of the stadium. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/2XSXuOTYeL — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 20, 2019

Allen just wanted to give the fans in the nosebleeds something to remember.

“It was just one of those moments where I got up and had a lot of stuff going through me,” Allen explained. “Those fans in the top row were yelling pretty loud, so I just wanted to throw them a souvenir.”

A souvenir they will never forget, throw away, or lose in a junk drawer.