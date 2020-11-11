Josh Allen says the donations in honor of his late grandma to Oishei Children’s Hospital is ‘unbelievable’

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) joins teammates in the tunnel leading to the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Josh Allen has seen the generosity Bills Mafia has shown over his time in Buffalo and now that is directly impacting his family.

Saturday Josh’s grandmother, Patricia Allen, passed away unexpectedly at age 80. The next day he played the game of his life in her honor and fans decided to honor her right back donating to Oishei Children’s Hospital since Josh is very involved with helping patients and staff.

Donations came at such a rapid pace, the hospital made a “$17” button in red, white and blue and started updating the total on their website. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, $313, 345 has been raised. Chances you’ll see the total increase just by refreshing the page every few minutes.

“There’s not a lot of words I can use to describe it, how awesome this place is. I saw donations coming in quickly after the game and when it got to $5,000 I was just like ‘holy crap’ that’s a lot of money being raised in her honor and now where we’re at is just crazy,” Allen explained.

“I don’t ever want to leave obviously, I want to play here for as long as I can and give back to the community and give back to Bills Mafia.”

Allen spoke to the media for the first time on Wednesday since the donations started and said it’s unbelievable what this community has done.

“To know that people care and that so much good is coming out of a tough situation you know it means the world to myself, it means the world to my family,” Josh Allen said.

“It just shows how this Bills community and this Buffalo community rallies around each other and that’s what they’ve been known for and that’s what they’re still known for.”

Josh Allen on the donations to @OCHBuffalo in honor of his grandma who passed away on Saturday: "To know that people care and that so much good is coming out of a tough situation it means the world to myself, it means the world to my family." #BillsMafia @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/aVPmxWr3cw — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) November 11, 2020

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters after their 44-34 win over the Seahawks that Allen’s grandma had passed away on Saturday. This was after Allen already talked to the media so Wednesday was the first time he had a chance to describe playing in her honor as well.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Bills Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

After a touchdown, Allen pointed to the sky and said that was for his grandma.

“It was definitely for her and I had some words for her. My parents didn’t want to tell me, they didn’t want to burden me with a heavy heart before a game but to go out there and play for her and do it in her honor, all my family was all together watching. I don’t think it could have been a better tribute and she was a huge Bills fan,” Allen said.

Allen was named the AFC offensive player of the week for his performance against Seattle after playing the best game of his career throwing for 415 yards which matched a career-high. He also threw three touchdowns, ran for one and had no interceptions.

“She was a huge, huge supporter of myself. She went to all the high school games and she made a few NFL games. It’s gonna suck going on without her for sure,” Allen said.

Even knowing she passed away less than 24 hours before the game and dealing with those emotions, Allen said he never thought about not playing.

“The reason being she would have wanted me to play. That’s what she looked forward to, she watched every single game whether it was live in person or on TV so that’s not what she would have wanted.”