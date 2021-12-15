Josh Allen says that sprained foot feels “quite a bit better”

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills stiff arms Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said that he is feeling good after suffering a sprained left foot in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Allen injured his foot during the Bills fourth quarter comeback, but did not miss a single snap.

“We got a few more days we got to rehab and obviously I’d love to play,” Allen said. “I guess we’ll have to re-evaluate some things in a couple days. But as of right now, it feels pretty good and I’m fortunate enough to have the training staff that we do getting work on it around the clock.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Allen was limited in Wednesday’s walk-through practice.

“We really just have to take it one day at a time because number one I’m not a doctor,” McDermott said. “I rely on what [head athletic trainer Nate Breske] and our training staff gives me from the medical standpoint.”

McDermott commended Allen saying that he’s a tough guy for continuing to work despite the injury.

“The soreness is still there that’s to be expected,” McDermott said. “I love his attitude and I think that’s key to coming off of any injury it’s the attitude and the mindset.”

McDermott also added that backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky would receive the reps in Wednesday’s walk-through practice as Allen continues to recover from his injury. It’s questionable how relevant those practice reps are considering that it is just a walk-through practice.

When asked as long as he could walk on to the field would he suit up and play, Allen gave a straight forward answer.

“That’s a very fair assessment, yes,” Allen said.

The Buffalo Bills sit at 7-6 on the season and second place in the AFC East behind the New England Patriots. The Bills will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.