Josh Allen reflects on Manning Cast appearance: “You just don’t want to say the wrong thing”

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Josh Allen thought he did his job appearing Monday Night Football Manning Cast last week. He talked more about the nerve wracking experience on Wednesday and why he never doubted that would be worthy of such a stage.

“I don’t want this to come off the wrong way, but I always thought I’d be in this position,” the Bills quarterback said. “Having that self-belief and that trust in yourself, thinking that you’re going to be able to accomplish the things that you want to accomplish the things you want to accomplish.”

Allen talked about his upbringing and how it molded him to become the player he is today.

“Now it took a long time and a lot of work to get here, but I didn’t think anything else,” Allen said. “I think it was just how I was raised. Playing where I played, growing up where I grew up, just very internally motivated. I’ve said that over and over again.”

He also discussed the spontaneous nature of the Manning Cast and and how it made him a bit nervous.

“No idea what they’re going to talk about at all,” Allen said. “And it’s live, so knowing that, you’re heart’s racing a little bit. You just don’t want to do the wrong thing, say the wrong thing. You don’t want to come off and sound dumb. Just there and talking with two guys I grew up watching and idolizing. It was really fun for me.”

Allen also added that Davis Webb was excited to get a shout out on Monday Night, but a couple other teammates said he was boring including Micah Hyde.

“He’s a hater. So it’s all good,” Allen said with a big smile.

