Josh Allen ready to go, whether he plays in preseason or not

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen sat out the of Bills preseason opener and shared he was not sure of the plan for Saturday’s preseason game in Chicago.

Allen is not worried if he plays or not, but feels seeing preseason action could be helpful for him personally.

“Having that preseason just to get some of the kinks out, get back into the groove of things, take a hit or two to feel that and feel what it’s like again because it’s been so long,” said Allen. “Having no preseason wasn’t a problem for us last season. We’ll be ready to go week one.”

Watching the rest of his quarterback room see action against the Lions was great for Allen, who feels the group “gels really well” on and off the field.

“We have a fun time we’re all about ball but we can turn it off when we want and be regular dudes hanging out, golfing, fishing,” said Allen. “It’s a great group to be apart of.”

Stefon Diggs missed practice for a second straight day with a knee injury. The rest of the Bills injury news was pretty positive. Dion Dawkins participated in his first team drills of training camp and Zack Moss (hamstring) practiced in full for the first time in nearly a week.

Tre’Davious White returned to practice after missing the Detroit Lions game and Sunday practice for personal reasons.