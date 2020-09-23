Josh Allen on Aaron Donald: “He’s the best in the world at what he does”

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Week three will provide the Bills with their biggest test of the season as the Rams come to Orchard Park.

Not only does L.A. have one of the best cornerbacks in the league, they also have one of the best pass rushers in the NFL with Aaron Donald.

“He’s the best in the world at what he does and arguably the greatest to ever do it at that position. He’s so explosive, so powerful, so quick, he can bull rush you, he can swim you, he’s a tough task to handle,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said.

“And it’s not just the stats that speak out for him, obviously stats are great but it’s the other stuff. It’s forcing double teams and allowing his other players to get one-on-one matchups and it’s the attention that he brings to the game which is the tricky part. You know you have to have a plan for him. You have to get two guys going to him at all times and even then it might still not be enough so it’s gonna be a tough task on Sunday.”

Donald’s resume speaks for itself but in case you forgot, here’s what is on it. He’s a six time Pro Bowler, five time First-Team All-Pro and two time defensive player of the year. He led the league in sacks in 2018 with 20.5 and has four double digit sack seasons in his six years in the league.

So how do you slow him down?

“Maybe he can miss the bus,” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll joked.

The Eagles found a way to limit Donald’s production last week holding him to just one tackle, no sacks, no tackles for loss and no quarterback hits. But that’s a rare occurrence.

“He’s as premiere of a lineman as I’ve seen. He’s a disruptive force. He’s got power, he’s got strength, he’s got speed, he’s got quickness, he’s got leverage, he’s got a motor, he plays intelligently. I mean there’s just plays on tape where you watch him and you’re like “oh boy”, he’s hard to get to. He can play multiple spots,” Daboll explained.