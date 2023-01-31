BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will not be playing in the Pro Bowl games this year. He will be replaced by Ravens second-stringer Tyler Huntley, per the Ravens, who said Allen will be missing due to injury. Allen injured his elbow earlier this season.

Instead, Allen will be taking part in the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am golf tournament as part of the celebrity lineup. He also played in last year’s event, alongside PGA golfer Keith Mitchell, finishing -15 after three rounds.

Allen also took part in The Match last year, an annual golf challenge that started in 2018, teaming with Super Bowl LVII quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The pair fell to quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, as Rodgers sank a walk-off putt on the final hole to clinch the win.

As of Tuesday morning, seven Bills will be playing in the Pro Bowl games, including wide receiver Stefon Diggs, linebacker Matt Milano, center Mitch Morse, safety Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, and linemen Dion Dawkins and Rodger Saffold.