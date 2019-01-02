Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WROC) - Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen's big game last Sunday, to wrap up the season, is getting league-wide recognition.

Allen was named Wednesday as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week by the NFL.

The rookie QB racked up five total touchdowns, while throwing for 224 yards and rushing for 95 yards as the Bills beat up on the Dolphins at New Era Field.

Allen finished the season with a 5-6 record, 2,074 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, eight rushing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 631 yards.