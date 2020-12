DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 23, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the third time this season, Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

He’s the first Buffalo Bill to earn the honor three times in a season. He was previously named Offensive Player of the Week in Week 2 (vs. Miami) and Week 9 (vs. Seattle).

For those at home wondering, the record for most offensive player of the week awards in a single season is 5 (Lamar Jackson 2019, Cam Newton 2015, and Tom Brady 2007).



This week’s victory against the San Francisco 49ers was Buffalo’s first victory on a Monday night since 1999. Allen completed 32 of 40 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns.