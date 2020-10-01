Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Josh Allen’s hard work and success is being recognized by the AFC, who named the Bills quarterback the Offensive Player of the Month for September.

Allen has reached career highs throughout the first three games of the season, throwing for more than 300 yards in consecutive games (1038 yards total) and scoring 12 touchdowns.

The third year QB also received the AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor following his Week Two performance against the Miami Dolphins.

The last Bills player named AFC Player of the Month was safety Micah Hyde, who earned the defensive recognition back in November of 2017.

“It’s a huge honor and to see Josh get it is amazing,” said Hyde in a Zoom press conference on Thursday. “Everyone around this building loves Josh for himself. I hope it gives him a lot of confidence to be himself. He’s not going to take anyone by surprise now.”