ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Since injuring his elbow against the Jets, Josh Allen has not thrown during practice. At least not during the portion open to media.

That was until Tuesday where Allen did flip a couple balls during a very light practice and did not have any sleeve or brace on his arm. But that may be more about the type of practice the Bills had on Tuesday than where Allen is at health wise.

“Still working through it,” said Allen. “I just trust in what our strength staff is saying. Bit of a walkthrough today so obviously no chance of contact or anything like that. Just trying to get comfortable without throwing it. Who knows game time if I’m wearing one or not. We’ll take it day by day.”

In his two games suffering the injury, Allen has completed 67% of his passes for 527 yards and two touchdowns.

“Last week got a little abnormal because of the snow and the routine,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “It was supposed to be a little bit more routine so it became a little more unroutine at the end of the week there. This week a little bit back into the routine but it is a short week so he’s adjusting I think well.”

Allen said the short Thanksgiving week is not making things harder and that it’s just part of the job.

“Every team throughout the season deals with this,” said Allen.