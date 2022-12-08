BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills quarterback Josh Allen hasn’t missed any game time since suffering an elbow injury against the Jets on Nov. 6, but that doesn’t mean he’s playing at 100 percent.

Allen admitted as much Wednesday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, and revealed that the injury will affect him “for the foreseeable future.”

“I think every day gets a little better,” Allen said, a month removed from the injury. “It’s something that, you know, I’m going to have to deal with for probably the foreseeable future.”

Allen added that he is “obviously trying to limit throwing throughout the week, and just being smart with when I am throwing.” He said he hates missing practice reps, but believed “it’s the smart, sensible thing to do.”

“But, on gameday,” Allen said, “it doesn’t bother me.”

The Bills are 3-1 since Allen hurt his elbow, losing the following week to Minnesota before winning three consecutive games away from home. The winning streak has the Bills back in first place in the AFC East.

While Allen’s passes have appeared to lack some of their trademark touch and zip since the injury, Allen has attempted and completed the same number of passes per game since hurting his elbow. According to advanced passing data from Football Reference, Allen’s average depth of target and depth of completion is the same before and after the injury, too. However, he has thrown touchdowns at a lower rate and is averaging 50 fewer passing yards per game (300.4 vs. 250.8) due in part to a reduced yards after the catch by his receivers. They averaged 5.3 yards after catch in the first eight games of the year, but only 3.4 in the past four games.

Allen was also asked about the Bills’ meeting with free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. while on the show.

“We got to hang out and basically just show our personalities. … Hopefully he saw the bond we have as teammates,” Allen said.

“We’re hoping that he chooses us. But if not, we move on and move forward. We’d love to have him.”

The Bills listed Allen as a full participant in both practices this week ahead of their rematch with the Jets. Linebacker Matt Milano (knee) missed his second consecutive day of practice Thursday, as did defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle). Left tackle Dion Dawkins, who missed last week’s game, and David Quessenberry, who replaced him, both logged limited practices Wednesday and Thursday while nursing ankle injuries.