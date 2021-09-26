Josh Allen dazzles, Bills dominate Washington

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with Zack Moss (20) after they connected for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Allen throws for four touchdowns as Bills move to 2-1

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The concerns with Josh Allen’s play over the first two games were warranted, but apparently far too premature.

After inconsistent showings in his first two outings, Allen put on a show in front of a packed crowd at Highmark Stadium as the Bills topped the Washington Football Team 43-21.

Allen completed 32 passes on 43 attempts, threw for four touchdowns with no interceptions, and added a touchdown on the ground to close out his day.

The Bills got the ball to start the game and marched right down the field, culminating with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders. Allen extended the play and found Sanders for the receiver’s first touchdown as a Bill.

On Buffalo’s next drive, they were stopped on fourth and two and the Washington 35. But Tre’Davious White punched the ball out of his former teammate Logan Thomas’ hand to get the ball back to Allen.

The next drive featured a heavy dose of Zack Moss, who finished the drive with a seven-yard touchdown reception to take a 14-0 lead.

Jordan Poyer picked off Taylor Heinicke on Washington’s next drive which set up a 14-yard touchdown from Allen to Dawson Knox. Knox made a great catch in the endzone, creating separation that was not called for offensive pass interference.

Down 21-0, Washington showed life as Antonio Gibson blazed 73 yards on a screen pass for a touchdown to make it 21-7.

On the ensuing kickoff, Isaiah McKenzie did not field the kick which bounced around and was recovered by the kicker Dustin Hopkins. Heinicke scrambled in from four yards out, diving to the pylon to make it 21-14.

Allen and the Bills were able to add two field goals to close the half, taking a 27-14 lead at halftime.

After forcing a three-and-out on Washington’s first drive of the second half, the Bills put the game away.

Allen orchestrated a 17-play drive that spanned 93 yards and took over eight minutes off of the clock. Allen and Sanders hooked up for their second touchdown of the game, the fourth of the game for the Bills’ QB. Sanders finished with five receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Any hopes of a wild Washington comeback were dashed when Micah Hyde picked off Heinicke, the Bills’ third turnover of the game.

A Bass field goal, his third of the game, made it 36-14. In the fourth quarter, Allen walked in for a two-yard touchdown, his fifth total touchdown of the game. Thomas added a touchdown in the fourth quarter to make the final 43-21

The Bills remain at home, hosting the 1-2 Houston Texans on Sunday, October 3rd at 1:00 p.m. The Texans lost to the Panthers 24-9 on Thursday night. David Mills will start for Houston, with former Bills’ QB Tyrod Taylor out with a hamstring injury.