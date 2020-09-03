Josh Allen comfortable with his throw and Bills offense

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) works on his footwork a passing drill during the seventh day of training camp at ADPRO Sports Training Center’s outdoor field in Orchard Park,N.Y. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Pool Photographer (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Self awareness is one of the best qualities a person can have. Josh Allen has gained that this offseason, especially regarding his arm.

“My familiarity with my throwing motion has become really good,” said Allen in his final press conference of training camp. “I feel like I know what happens when I miss or when the ball leaves my hand.

Allen’s mechanics were a cause of concern for Bills fans. He finished at the bottom of every deep ball statistic last season and knew what he needed to work on before the 2020 season began.

“Personally, I’m a very harsh critic of myself,” said Allen. “Very few times will I be satisfied by how I perform. There’s always things I can do better, always things I can work on in games, throws here or there I wish I could have back. You gotta be able to roll with those.”

His awareness extends beyond his ability to throw the ball. Allen is also more confident in his command over his team.

“I feel like I’m more in control of the offense this year,” Allen explained. “I have more answers to problems we’re going to be faced with. I think the familiarity with the offense and having such a good relationship with Coach Dorsey and Coach Daboll and knowing the knowledge I know now, it’s been more comfortable. I see things a little more.”

Having veteran wide receivers who are “the most competitive group” he has ever played with helps him and rookies like Gabriel Davis and Isaiah Hodgins. The offensive line will be returning in full in a few weeks with the return of Jon Feliciano. A young, quick backfield is meshing well so far. All the stars are aligning for the Bills offense thanks to hard work in the offseason and in camp.

“When guys go full speed, that timing becomes familiar with one another, that’s how you get results,” said Allen. “I’m just glad we got guys out there who are willing to practice hard.”