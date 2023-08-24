ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills’ coach Sean McDermott announced that Josh Allen and the team’s starters will be playing in their third and final preseason game.

The team’s starters also played in the previous preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, however, the Bills lost the game 27-15.

The next preseason game will pit the Bills against the Chicago Bears this upcoming Saturday at 1 p.m. Following this game, their regular season will be in September against the Jets.

