ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Josh Allen has partnered again with PLB Sports and Entertainment on a new coffee featuring the Bills’ quarterback.

The partnership expanded Allen’s coffee line JA 17 Blend Coffee to include a dark roast single-serve coffee, which will be sold in Wegmans.

Much like his cereal Josh’s Jaqs, all of Allen’s proceeds that he makes from the coffee will be donated to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

Not only will the Bills Mafia be able to pick up the coffee, but they will also have the opportunity to purchase limited edition Josh Allen mugs from Wegmans as well.

Fans can go pick up their mugs and coffee ahead of the Bills’ first game of the season against the New York Jets, which will take place on Monday, September 11 at 8:15 p.m.